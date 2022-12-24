There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 4x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Illinois.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $565 million ($293.6 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were eight Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were nine Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
12-15-24-34-59, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $186 million ($100.1 million).