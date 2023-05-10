Mega

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

4-37-46-51-19, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $99 million ($52.1 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $1,500.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

15-20-33-36-43, Powerball 12, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $109 million ($58.6 million cash).

