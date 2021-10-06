The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct an online public involvement meeting about the proposed widening of U.S. 82 from two to five lanes from east of Hamburg to Mist in Ashley County.
The project runs a distance of 3.4 miles.
The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. Monday, October 18. Citizens will have an opportunity to ask questions and make comment during a “live” virtual presentation through Monday, October 18.
CLICK HERE to the link to the virtual meeting.
The link above will take you to the online neighborhood public meeting website. This website will provide project materials and handouts that would have been shown at the in-person meetings.
There will also be an option to send online comment forms to ARDOT staff, or you can print the form and mail it to, Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.
CLICK HERE to see a brief video presentation about the project.
If you do not have internet access, contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 to ask questions about the proposed project and how to access project information at karla.sims@ardot.gov