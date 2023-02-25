TexAmericas Center has announced New Hampshire-based Maverick Pipe as the newest corporate citizen expanding to its property.
Maverick Pipe will initially invest $20 million toward its expansion and hire 40 employees in the TEXarkana region.
Maverick Pipe is a pipe manufacturing company specializing in production of conduits, fittings, tubing, and accessories. It offers in-stock and on-demand inventory.
“We are thrilled to partner with TexAmericas Center to grow our operations in Texas,” said Scott Johnson, CEO at Maverick Pipe. “Having a presence in Texas is exciting to us and the right step for our business. Texas is the perfect location for what we plan to accomplish in the years to come and we are excited to grow with TexAmericas Center.”
Maverick Pipe purchased TexAmericas Center’s 150,000 square foot speculative building in December 2022. Initial investment will be used to develop distribution and logistical infrastructure in the first phase of the project. Over the next 18 months, the company will begin phase two: building out its manufacturing plant.
Maverick Pipe will initially hire up to 40 manufacturers, logisticians, and supervisors within the next six months. Further expansion phases will require more workers, and leaders at the company anticipate adding up to 40 more employees.
