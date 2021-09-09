Aside from the upcoming Doggie Dip this weekend, the Arkadelphia Aquatic Park is closed for the season. But City Manager Gary Brinkley noted in his report Tuesday that there’s good news to be shared.
Brinkley told the Arkadelphia Board of Directors that the 2021 season — despite operating only on weekends for a while — had the highest attendance since 2016. Attendance for the 2021 summer, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, was 17,566 visitors to the park. That figure is just shy of 2016’s record of 18,075.
“This will be the highest revenue total since the Aquatic Park opened in 2002,” Brinkley told directors.
Saturday’s Doggie Dip will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
