There was one grand prize winner in the State of New York of Friday’s $476 million national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
23-27-41-48-51, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x.
The winning ticket was sold at a Liberty Beer & Convenience store in Ozone Park, Queens.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Illinois and Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.5 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
9-36-41-44-59, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $219 million ($116.7 million cash).