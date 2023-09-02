Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

10-31-42-43-55, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $101 million ($49.1 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Mega Millions winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

4-13-35-61-69, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $420 million ($202.1 million cash).

