Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery but there was a $50,000 winner in Arkansas.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

4-7-32-55-64, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner in Louisiana.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There were no other winners of $100 or more.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($93.8 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $191 million.

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

