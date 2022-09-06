There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery but there was a $50,000 winner in Arkansas.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
4-7-32-55-64, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner in Louisiana.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There were no other winners of $100 or more.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($93.8 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $191 million.
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.