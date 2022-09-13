powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

6-14-16-34-66, Powerball 25, Power Play 3x.

There were two Match 5 winners in New York and Texas.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $206 million ($112.4 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

16-21-54-55-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $231 million ($125.8 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

