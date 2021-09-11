Latest Arkansas crop and production reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Arkansas corn for grain production is forecast at 151 million bushels, up 16 percent from the August 1 forecast and up 36 percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of September 1, yield is expected to average 182 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from last month but down 2 bushels from last year. Planted acreage is revised to 850,000 acres, up 100,000 acres from June 2021. Harvested acreage for grain is revised from 730,000 to 830,000 acres.
Upland cotton production is forecast at 1.15 million bales, up 170,000 bales from the August 1 forecast but 127,000 bales below last year. Based on conditions as of September 1, yield is expected to average 1,174 pounds per harvested acre, up 13 pounds from last month but down 5 pounds from 2020. Planted acreage is revised to 475,000 acres, up 65,000 acres from June 2021. Harvested acreage is revised from 405,000 to 470,000 acres.
Peanut production in 2021 is forecast at 175 million pounds, down 10 percent from the August 1 forecast and down 4 percent from a year ago. Based on conditions as of September 1, yield is expected to average 5,000 pounds per acre, unchanged from last month but up 200 pounds from 2020. Planted acreage is revised to 36,000 acres, down 4,000 acres from June 2021. Harvested acreage is revised from 39,000 to 35,000 acres.
All rice production for the state is forecast at 89.9 million hundredweight, down 1 percent from the August 1 forecast and down 17 percent from last year's production of 108 million hundredweight. Based on conditions as of September 1, the all rice yield for 2021 is forecast at 7,500 pounds per acre, unchanged from last month and last year. All rice planted acreage is revised to 1.22 million acres, down 25,000 acres from June 2021. Breakdown by grain length are: long grain planted area is 1.10 million acres, medium grain planted area is 120,000 acres, and short grain planted area is 1,000 acres. Harvested acreage for all rice is revised to 1.20 million acres, down 18,000 acres from June.
Soybean production in 2021 is forecast at 151 million bushels, up 1 percent from the August 1 forecast and up 8 percent from last year. Based on conditions as of September 1, yield is expected to average 50 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from last month but unchanged from last year. Planted acreage is revised to 3.05 million acres, down 50,000 acres from June 2021. Harvested acreage is revised from 3.05 million to 3.01 million acres.