There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery, following back-to-back winners last Friday and Tuesday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-21-29-46-63, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $26 million ($13.7 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
4-11-21-38-64, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $20 million ($10.6 million cash).