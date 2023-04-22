Mega

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery, following back-to-back winners last Friday and Tuesday.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

3-21-29-46-63, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $26 million ($13.7 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

4-11-21-38-64, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $20 million ($10.6 million cash).

