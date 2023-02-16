Felony charges have been filed against an Arkadelphia insurance agent who investigators say forged letters of experience for customers from other agencies.
A letter of experience is a document which insurance customers, when shopping for quotes, can request from an agency that previously insured them. The documents prove the customer’s record with the former company and act as a sort of reference letter for the new company.
Ishrael L. Wordlaw-Coleman, 34, is charged with eight counts of second-degree forgery in Clark County Circuit Court.
From early 2021 until fall 2022 Wordlaw operated a Farmers Insurance agency on 7th Street in downtown Arkadelphia. His company, Wordlaw Insurance Agency Inc., had been registered with the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office since May 2021; its status as a registered corporation has since been revoked.
According to court documents, between February 2021 and January 2022, Wordlaw submitted eight falsified documents to Farmers Insurance providing proof of prior insurance to qualify customers for lower premiums on their auto policies.
An investigation revealed that Wordlaw allegedly submitted the falsified documents on seven separate occasions to three different insurance agencies. Woods also determined that eight of the nine letters of experience were falsified, with one being used as a template.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.