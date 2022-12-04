Wayne Bewley, interim chief of the Little Rock Police Department, has been named income chief of Investigations for the Attorney General Office's Special Investigations Division/
Attorney General-Elect Tim Griffin made the announcement.
"Chief Bewley is a man of character and integrity who is highly regarded around the city, state, and nation. He brings professionalism and a wealth of law enforcement experience -- over 34 years as a police officer, investigator, manager, and leader. I am honored and excited that he is joining my team,” Griffin said.
Bewley is a native of Little Rock and graduate of Parkview High School. He joined the Little Rock Police Department in 1986 as a cadet and became an officer in 1988. He was promoted to sergeant in 1994 and supervised the Patrol and Training Divisions until promotion to lieutenant in 1998. He was then promoted to cptain in 2001 where he commanded four divisions until his promotion to assistant chief in 2012 where he lead the Investigative Bureau.
Griffin, a Magnolia native, will be sworn in as Arkansas's 57th Attorney General on January 10.