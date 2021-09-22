Fatal

Joel David Yarberry, 33, of White Hall was killed about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 79 in Calhoun County, north of Thornton.

According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Yarberry was driving a 2016 model Dodge Charger south on the highway when, for unknown reasons, it exited the left side of the roadway. It rotated counter clock-wise for 90 degrees before striking a tree and catching fire.

The weather was cloudy and the road was wet, the report said.

Trooper Jimmy Plyler investigated the wreck.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
1
0