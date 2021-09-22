Joel David Yarberry, 33, of White Hall was killed about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 79 in Calhoun County, north of Thornton.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Yarberry was driving a 2016 model Dodge Charger south on the highway when, for unknown reasons, it exited the left side of the roadway. It rotated counter clock-wise for 90 degrees before striking a tree and catching fire.
The weather was cloudy and the road was wet, the report said.
Trooper Jimmy Plyler investigated the wreck.