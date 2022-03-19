At least 10 people have been reported hurt as the result of gunfire during the 16th Annual Hood-Nic car show in Dumas.
Law enforcement officials said one person was killed.
There was no immediate word about arrests, or how many people may have opened fire.
Joe Burgess, editor of the news website MonticelloLive.com, said he was told by local law enforcement that 20 or more people may have been shot. He was told that “multiple gunmen” opened fire at about 6:50 p.m.
Arkansas State Police said at least 10 people were shot.
The shooting took place in the parking lot of a former Fred’s store on U.S. 165 in Dumas. The parking lot is bounded by a McDonald’s restaurant and a Mad Butcher grocery store.
Children were reported to have been among the injured.
Injured were taken to Delta Memorial Hospital in Dumas, and to McGehee Hospital. A least one medical helicopter was used to transport a shooting victim to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
Videos posted on Facebook showed chaotic scenes. About 20 gunshots could be heard on one video as people took cover or ran. People were shown in another video, helping a hobbling, wounded man. The same video appeared to show a Dumas Police Department truck carrying people away from the scene.
Events for the event include a vehicle parade, car-bike show, live performances and a balloon release.
This is a developing story. See more details later at magnoliareporter.com.