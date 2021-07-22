Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

27-28-44-67-68, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Ohio and West Virginia.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $174 million ($125.5 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

10-26-30-52-57, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $138 million ($101.5 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you