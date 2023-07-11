A Fort Worth, TX woman was killed about 2:12 p.m. Monday in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Rhana Shani, 29, was driving a 2023 model Toyota Camry in the westbound lane. She lost control and traveled across both lanes of traffic into the northside ditch, striking a tree.
Shani was taken to Wadley Hospital of Hope where she was pronounced deceased.
The wreck happened near the 25-mile marker between the Fulton and Hope exits.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Darren Henley investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault. The reports also omit names of juveniles who were injured or killed, although we report those names when obtained through other sources.