There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
17-37-46-54-67, Powerball 8, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 5 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $201 million ($105 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $565 million ($293.6 million cash).