A second child has died as the result of a wrong-way wreck Tuesday in TexARKana.
The second minor died at 2:55 p.m. Thursday at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
Richard Gabriel Lopez, 44, of San Antonio was charged with two counts of negligent homicide and three counts of battery first degree in connection with the wreck. The warrant was issued before the death of the second child.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Lopez was driving a 2015 model Ford Mustang west in the eastbound passing lane at the 2-mile marker about 6:33 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lopez vehicle struck an eastbound 2017 model Kia Optima, with the cars hitting each other on the right front passenger side.
Lopez’ car came to a rest in the roadway, facing north. The Optima, driven by Takyah Latin, 28, of Hope came to a stop in the median facing east.
Lopez and Latin were injured but three of Latin’s passengers were killed. They were Jabrea Conway, 24, of Prescott and the two minors. Arkansas State Police reports don’t name minors who are killed or injured in vehicle wrecks.
Two other passengers in Latin’s car were hurt. They were Jaquala Flowers, 28, of Hope and a minor female.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Cullen Young investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
