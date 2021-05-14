Four people died Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision in Independence County near Batesville.
It was the deadliest wreck on an Arkansas highway so far this year, according to Arkansas State Police records.
A preliminary Arkansas State Police report said that Kathy G. Smith, 58, of Batesville was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus south on Arkansas 69 at the 2.95-mile marker when her vehicle crossed the center line.
The Taurus struck head-on a northbound 2020 Toyota Prius driven by Brenda J. Horn, 76, of Sulphur Rock.
The driver of a third vehicle, a 2010 Dodge Ram, attempted to avoid the collision but slid into the Horn Toyota on the northbound shoulder.
Smith, Horn and two of Horn’s passengers died. They were Donna S. Crabtree, 77, of Sulphur Rock and Judy A. Knox, 78, of Halls, TN.
The Dodge Ram driver was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The bodies were released to Willys-Hays Funeral Home.
The wreck happened about 4:34 p.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Michael Woodward investigated the collision.