There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
7-20-29-38-67, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Georgia.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $224 million ($160.8 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-23-52-53-59, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $83 million ($59.3 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.