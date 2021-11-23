Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

7-20-29-38-67, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Georgia.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $224 million ($160.8 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

5-23-52-53-59, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 5x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $83 million ($59.3 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you