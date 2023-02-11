Warren City Council’s Community and Economic Development Committee met for the first time since October 2022 on Wednesday and discussed going in a new direction on economic development.
Mayor Gregg Reep recommended taking $75,000 that was earmarked for economic development and amending the budget to allow it to be used with other city funds to demolish the former Bryant’s building on Main Street. The same recommendation was endorsed by the Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday. The full council is expected to act.
The mayor said he and Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney had discussed working together on economic development projects for the City. He said that between them, they had developed five current prospects.
“We need money to take that building(Bryant’s Building) down. We think we can do the initial recruiting and put projects together,” Reep said. He added that they would continue to work in conjunction with Bradley County Economic Development Corp. and Bradley County Chamber of Commerce on any projects those groups would bring forth.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at SalineRiverChronicle .com.