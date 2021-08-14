Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

17-21-35-40-53, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there six Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $242 million ($173.2 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

12-18-20-29-30, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $258 million ($187.4 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

