There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
17-21-35-40-53, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there six Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $242 million ($173.2 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
12-18-20-29-30, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $258 million ($187.4 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.