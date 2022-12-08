Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

6-28-44-59-61, Powerball 21, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Minnesota.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $379 million ($202.6 million cash).

