There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-28-44-59-61, Powerball 21, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Minnesota.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $379 million ($202.6 million cash).