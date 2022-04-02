Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

26-42-47-48-63, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 5x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $81 million ($51.5 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

3-7-21-31-37, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $222 million ($140.5 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you