There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
26-42-47-48-63, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 5x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $81 million ($51.5 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-7-21-31-37, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $222 million ($140.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.