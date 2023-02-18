Two Bismarck men died Friday night in a single-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 84 in Hot Spring County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jon Hill, 43, was driving a 2021 Dodge Charger east on the highway near Chestnut Drive, about 1.5 miles west of Bismarck at 10:38 p.m.
The vehicle ran off the road to the right. The car went out of control and traveled across both lanes of traffic into the north roadside ditch. The car overturned in the ditch and struck a tree.
Hill and his passenger, David Jackson, 44, died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class Kendrick D. Davis investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.