A Hope motorcyclist died about 8:20 p.m. Thursday in a collision with a vehicle on the Arkansas 29 bypass in Hope.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Lijiah G. Smith, 44, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle north on the bypass.
A southbound 2000 model Chevrolet 1500, southbound on the bypass, turned onto U.S. 278 East, and into the path of the motorcycle, which struck the front of the truck.
Smith died at the scene.
The truck driver was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Brock Neathery investigated the wreck.
