Grants

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced $5.6 billion in funding will go to 1,200 communities through more than 2,400 grants to states and local communities.

These annual formula grants provide funding for a wide range of activities including affordable housing, community development, and homeless assistance.

In South Arkansas:

TexARKana will receive $293,483 in community block grant (CDBG) funding.

Pine Bluff will receive $658,400 in CDBG funds, and $268,888 in HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds. HOME is used to produce affordable rental and owner-occupied housing for low-income families.

Hot Springs will get $415,849 in CDBG funds.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you