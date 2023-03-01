The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced $5.6 billion in funding will go to 1,200 communities through more than 2,400 grants to states and local communities.
These annual formula grants provide funding for a wide range of activities including affordable housing, community development, and homeless assistance.
In South Arkansas:
TexARKana will receive $293,483 in community block grant (CDBG) funding.
Pine Bluff will receive $658,400 in CDBG funds, and $268,888 in HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds. HOME is used to produce affordable rental and owner-occupied housing for low-income families.
Hot Springs will get $415,849 in CDBG funds.