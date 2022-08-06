Mega

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Million lottery.

There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Kentucky.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-5-29-64-69, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $56 million ($30.2 million cash value).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

9-21-56-57-66, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.

A ticket worth $206.9 million was sold for Wednesday’s Powerball lottery at the Sheetz store at 205 N. Center in New Stanton, Pennsylvania.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($11.8 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

