There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Million lottery.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Kentucky.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-5-29-64-69, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $56 million ($30.2 million cash value).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
9-21-56-57-66, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
A ticket worth $206.9 million was sold for Wednesday’s Powerball lottery at the Sheetz store at 205 N. Center in New Stanton, Pennsylvania.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($11.8 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.