A two-vehicle wreck Saturday on Interstate 30 westbound in Clark County killed a Jacksonville woman.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jaqueline Zuniga-Ramierez, 34, was driving a 2021 model GMC west at the 67-mile marker between Gurdon and Gum Springs.
Zuniga-Ramierez was traveling behind a 2019 model International tractor-trailer. The truck stopped on the interstate, and the Zuniga-Ramierez vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
Zuniga-Ramierez died at the scene about 9:25 a.m.
The driver of the truck was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Kendrick Davis investigated for the Arkansas State Police.