Separate motor vehicle accidents in Miller County on Saturday and Sunday killed two drivers and injured two other people.
The most recent happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Arkansas 160 in Doddridge. Garon C. Dupree, 20, of Bivins, TX was driving a 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado east on the highway. The truck left the roadway and struck a building.
Dupree died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Solomon Phifer investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
A collision at 2:24 p.m. Saturday at the U.S. 82-Rondo Road intersection took the life of one driver, George Austin Peden, 69, of TexARKana.
According to the report by Cpl. Les Munn of the TexARKana Police Department, Nathaniel Strooper, 48, of TexARKana was driving a 2008 model Dodge Dakota east on U.S. 82. Peden was driving a 2011 Dodge Caravan north on Rondo Road. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
Peden died at a TEXarkana hospital.
Strooper and Peden’s passenger, Teresa Jean Peden, 63, of TexARKana, were injured.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
