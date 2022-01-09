Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

20-21-36-60-65, Powerball 13, Power Play 10x.

In Arkansas, there was on Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winners of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $1,000.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $27 million ($18.7 million cash value).

On Wednesday, two tickets for the $632 million Powerball jackpot were sold. One was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Sacramento, CA. The other was sold at the Jackson Pointe Citgo in Ashwaubenon, a suburb of Green Bay, WI.

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

7-29-43-56-57, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $300 million ($206.7 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

