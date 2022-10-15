A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 71 in Miller County about 9:42 p.m. Friday.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, James A. Settegast, 24, of Van, TX was struck as he was walking south in the northbound traffic lane of the highway.
He was struck and killed by a northbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck’s driver was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Solomon Phifer investigated the accident.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.