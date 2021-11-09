Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

21-46-47-57-62, Powerball 8, Power Play 3x.

There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Missouri, New York and South Carolina.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300.There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $160 million ($115.6 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

15-26-28-35-45, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $26 million ($18.4 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you