There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
31-39-47-51-53, Powerball 6, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $97 million ($52.2 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
16-18-28-42-43, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $83 million ($43.9 million cash).