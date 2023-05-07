Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

31-39-47-51-53, Powerball 6, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $97 million ($52.2 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

16-18-28-42-43, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $83 million ($43.9 million cash).

