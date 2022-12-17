There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $465 million ($250.4 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25, Power Play 10x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $149 million ($80.4 million cash value).