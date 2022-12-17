Mega

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

8-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.

There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $465 million ($250.4 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25, Power Play 10x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $149 million ($80.4 million cash value).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you