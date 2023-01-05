Details about Monday’s EF2 tornado in Ashley and Chicot counties have been reported by the National Weather Service.
No injuries were reported.
CLICK HERE to see photographs of the Montrose storm taken by Joe Burgess and published at MonticelloLive .com.
The tornado began about 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of Ashley 333 Road and Camp Road west of the Overflow National Wildlife Refuge in southern Ashley County.
It moved along a 40-mile path and was 1,300 feet at its widest point.
As it moved northeast, the tornado uprooted, snapped, or damaged trees along its path. It crossed over several highways, county roads, and low-lying areas through the county until it reached Montrose near the intersection of U.S. 82 and 165.
There the tornado intensified to its maximum intensity of EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 120 mph. Along U.S. 82 near 9th Street, a small guest home on concrete blocks was pushed off its foundation and destroyed. A nearby mobile home was rolled across three parked cars which were also destroyed.
Several sheds and outbuildings were destroyed in the immediate vicinity as well.
Widespread damage was common in the western part of town where many homes suffered minor to moderate roof damage. Several trees were uprooted or snapped along with continued minor to moderate residential damage as the tornado moved northeast and across northern Montrose.
It crossed U.S. 165 north of Montrose where an outbuilding was destroyed. As the tornado moved into farmland northeast of town, a center pivot irrigation system was destroyed.
It continued northeast into Chicot County and across the intersection of Arkansas Highways 144 and 293 where a home and several buildings lost roofing and paneling, and some power poles were blown down.
The tornado crossed U.S. Highway 65 and Cedar Road near the Bellaire community in northern Chicot County, blew down a few power poles and damaged a few trees, and then dissipated near the Desha County line about 7:44 p.m.