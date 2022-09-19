A young Crossett woman was killed and two other people were hurt about 5:20 a.m. Monday in a wreck on Arkansas 8 east of New Edinburg (Cleveland County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Makaylee D. Neal, 19, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze west on the highway when her car crossed the center line and into the path of an eastbound 2022 model Toyota Corolla.
Neal was killed and a minor in her vehicle, who was not identified in the report, was injured.
Also injured was the Toyota’s driver, Holly A. Harrell, 49, of New Edinburg.
The injured were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Brian Dixon investigated for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.