Robert Chism, 59, of Nashville was killed about 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in a two-vehicle wreck on the east side of Hope.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Chism was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 278, just west of the Arkansas 32 intersection.
His vehicle crossed the center line and struck a westbound Ford F-250, driven by Jerry Hillery, 70, of Prescott. The vehicles collided on the drivers’ side front bumpers.
Chism was taken to UAMS in Little Rock, where he died. Hillery was taken to Christus-St. Michael Medical Center in TEXarkana.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Trevor Dew investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.