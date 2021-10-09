HOT SPRINGS – The final member of a central Arkansas group has been sentenced to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine.
Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearings in the United States District Court in Hot Springs.
In January 2019, detectives with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force launched an investigation into drug trafficking in the Western District of Arkansas. Between the months of January and June of 2019, detectives conducted several controlled purchases of methamphetamine from John Rickey Stinger and members of his drug trafficking organization.
The sentencings are as follows:
Kenneth Traylor, 60, of Malvern was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of aiding and abetting in the distribution of methamphetamine.
Krista Graves, 27, of Malvern was sentenced June 25, 2020 to 30 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
John Rickey Stinger, 36, of Malvern was sentenced on June 23, 2020 to 121 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of aiding and abetting in the distribution of methamphetamine.
Joshua Tollett, 40, of Hot Springs was sentenced on June 23, 2020 to 18 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of aiding and abetting in the distribution of methamphetamine.
Acting U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.