A fast-moving thunderstorm created extensive electrical outages across South Arkansas early Saturday.
Entergy Arkansas and Ouachita Rural Electric Cooperative were reporting more than 11,000 customer service outages before 4 a.m.
Entergy Arkansas said about 10,100 customers were without power across six South Arkansas counties, including Lafayette, Columbia, Ouachita, Union, Calhoun and Ashley. Ouachita Rural had about 1,500 outages in south and southwestern Ouachita County, and Calhoun County.
It could be Saturday evening or later before most power is restored.
The Automated Weather Observation System at Magnolia Municipal Airport reported sustained winds above 25 mph, and a peak gust near 45 mph, as the narrow but powerful thunderstorm line passed through Columbia County between about 3-3:30 a.m.
A tree was reported to have fallen on houses on West Stadium in Magnolia. The Magnolia Fire Department responded to an electric fire on Parkway. A tree fell on a car on Lucy Circle.
Trees were also reported down on Arkansas 19, U.S. 79 South, U.S. 371 South and on Chinquepin Drive.
The City of Magnolia had few power outages. The largest was in the Parkland-Cordelia-East Union Street area, with another outage affecting the West Garland-Madison area.
Outside Magnolia, the storm starting causing power to go about 2:45 a.m. south of Lake Columbia, and across U.S. 371 to the Burnt Bridge Road and Macedonia community. Power was also out in the Walkerville area.
Further east, most of the power was out along U.S. 82 east of Magnolia and on either side of Arkansas 98 north of U.S. 82.
Power was out in most of western Union County north of U.S. 82, including Marysville and Mount Holly. Most of Smackover had power, but the Louann community was dark. Eastern Union County north of U.S. 82 also suffered outages.
About 2 inches of rain fell on central and northern Columbia County, with slightly lesser amounts south and southwest of Magnolia.
Two to 2.5 inches of rain fell in northern Union and southern Ouachita counties.