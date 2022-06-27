Poll

About 19 percent of our readers do not support the death penalty in Arkansas.

magnoliareporter.com readers staunchly approve of the death penalty.

Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:

“Should Arkansas retain the death penalty?”

The results:

Yes, and it should be used more frequently, 104 votes, 51.74 percent.

Yes, 58 votes, 28.85 percent.

No, 21 votes, 10.44 percent.

No, because the death penalty is not a deterrent to murderers, 18 votes, 8.95 percent.

Total votes: 201

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

