magnoliareporter.com readers staunchly approve of the death penalty.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“Should Arkansas retain the death penalty?”
The results:
Yes, and it should be used more frequently, 104 votes, 51.74 percent.
Yes, 58 votes, 28.85 percent.
No, 21 votes, 10.44 percent.
No, because the death penalty is not a deterrent to murderers, 18 votes, 8.95 percent.
Total votes: 201
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.