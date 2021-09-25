There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
17-21-27-43-56, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners in New Hampshire and one in Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15.8 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
20-40-47-55-63, Powerball 5, Power Play 3.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $523 million ($379 million cash).