Powerball

There was one grand prize winner in Pennsylvania on Wednesday of the $206.9 million national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

9-21-56-57-66, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($11.8 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

10-14-25-37-63, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $36 million ($21.4 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

