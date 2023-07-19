There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
19-22-31-37-54, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 4x.
There were seven Match 5 winners of $1 million in California (2), Florida, Maryland, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $4 million in Maryland.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $720 million ($369.6 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were seven Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 10 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
5-8-9-17-41, Powerball 21, Power Play 4x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $1 billion ($516.8 million cash).