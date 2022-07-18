Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:
Dr. Tamitha Skov, Direct hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big solar storm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early Tuesday. Strong aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur radio and GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside. … Associated Press, The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats, the Pentagon said Monday, announcing two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025. … Texarkana Gazette, During at least the last two years, Miller County has received slightly more than $8.4 million in American Rescue Act funds, and now county officials are starting use them. KTAL NBC 6 News, An 18-wheeler loaded with produce crashed and ended up dangling over the side of the LA Hwy 175 overpass in Frierson this morning. Eight hours later, I-49 is still closed for cleanup. … KTVE-KARD, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office makes arrest in December crash involving two fatalities. … NWS Little Rock, While the air temperature is hot, the temperature on the pavement or asphalt is even hotter. The paw pads of man's best friend can blister and burn easily on these surfaces. Please remember to protect your pets as well during this heat wave. … Fox 16 News, COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations see bump after weekend. … KATV News, Recreational marijuana petition in Arkansas finds wide support, tests new signature collection process. KTAL NBC 6 News, Shreveport Police K9 captures alleged car wash burglar. … Arkansas Times, Little Rock mayor breaks ground on $1.5 million Kanis Park reconstruction project that will include 3 1/2 basketball courts. … Multiple sources, Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed attorney Kolby Harper as District Judge for the Thirty-Eighth District to replace Judge Tony Yocom, who will retire on July 31, 2022. The Thirty-Eighth District is made up of Hempstead and Nevada counties. … Associated Press, Texas state police announced an internal review over the slow response to the Uvalde school massacre after a new 80-page report revealed wide failures by all levels of law enforcement. … The News-Star, Former Grambling State football running back Cedric Skinner, a standout at Oberlin High School, has passed away at 30. He ended his football career at Arkansas-Monticello.