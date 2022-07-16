Four men were indicted on Thursday for continuous trafficking of persons by a Bowie County, TX grand jury.
Rashaan Cunningham, aka “Fashion,” 45; Marcus Palmer, 37; Brandon Palmer, 38; and Ryan Layne, 47, are accused in connection with a sex-for-money operation involving more than a dozen alleged victims in the Texarkana area, according to probable cause affidavits.
If convicted of continuous trafficking of persons, the men face 25 to 99 years or life in prison.
The men allegedly used threats, drugs and physical violence to control the women they sold. Cunningham and brothers Marcus Palmer and Brandon Palmer allegedly worked together to find and traffic women. Layne was an allegedly loyal customer who regularly paid Cunningham and the Palmer brothers for sex with a number of the trafficking victims.
Cunningham allegedly used social media sites to distribute drugs, recruit women as sex workers and to advertise to men wanting to purchase sex. The last four digits of his phone number allegedly spell PIMP.
