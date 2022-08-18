There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
23-28-41-50-55, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $80 million ($46.4 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $99 million ($56.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.