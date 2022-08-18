Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

23-28-41-50-55, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $80 million ($46.4 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $99 million ($56.5 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you