Miller County authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
Miller County deputies were dispatched about 12:10 p.m. Sunday to the boat ramp at Mercer Bayou off Miller County Road 151 where a witness had found two bodies near the ramp.
Deputies discovered a white male and white female, both deceased near a truck that was parked at the ramp. The deceased were later identified as William Hines, 49, and his wife Lisa Hines, 52, both of Miller County.
The deputies secured the scene and notified the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that both persons died as a result of single gunshot wounds. The victims were in close proximity to one another. A suspected weapon was recovered at the scene. There was no indication that other parties were involved in the incident.
Both victims were sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy and subsequent examination of evidence collected.