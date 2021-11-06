There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
10-15-20-66-68, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $45 million ($32.2 million cash).
Wednesdays Powerball numbers were:
1-2-24-50-57, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $146 million ($104.2 million cash).